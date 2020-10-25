Opinion SA’s recovery plan takes shape at Brics The most vexing issues on the agenda relate to smoothing barriers to entry for trade and the opening of more market opportunities for South African exports BL PREMIUM

The impact of the country’s new economic reconstruction and recovery plan became tangible as South African business leaders met their counterparts in the Brics countries at the Brics Business Forum chaired by Russia this week.

The Brics Business Forum began on Tuesday and will conclude this Wednesday. The Brics Summit takes place on November 17.