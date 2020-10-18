Bollywood backs movie mania to beat Covid fear
Nearly 10,000 movie theatres around the country closed in mid-March following coronavirus restrictions
18 October 2020 - 00:18
In movie-mad India, millions of filmgoers excitedly waited for cinemas to reopen this week after a seven-month pandemic-induced halt. It's a step towards lifting the fortunes of the world's most prolific film industry.
Avid fan Hema Chockalingam intends to hit the multiplex in the New Delhi suburb of Noida with a group of girlfriends this weekend.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now