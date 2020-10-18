Opinion SIGNPOST ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Can accountants play the digital game? Accounting practices are often stymied by having to rely on traditional ways to serve small businesses, and the remedy could be as simple as a signature BL PREMIUM

Small businesses in SA have made a massive move into the cloud for their accounting processes — but accountants may still be playing catch-up.

In just three years, from 2017 to 2020, the proportion of small businesses using the cloud for accounting increased dramatically, from 17% to 61%. The new Re: Start 2020 — State of SA Small Business report, based on a study conducted by World Wide Worx for online accounting firm Xero, shows that technology has been key to business growth.