SIGNPOST
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Can accountants play the digital game?
Accounting practices are often stymied by having to rely on traditional ways to serve small businesses, and the remedy could be as simple as a signature
18 October 2020 - 00:05
Small businesses in SA have made a massive move into the cloud for their accounting processes — but accountants may still be playing catch-up.
In just three years, from 2017 to 2020, the proportion of small businesses using the cloud for accounting increased dramatically, from 17% to 61%. The new Re: Start 2020 — State of SA Small Business report, based on a study conducted by World Wide Worx for online accounting firm Xero, shows that technology has been key to business growth.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now