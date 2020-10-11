SIGNPOST
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Credit evolves as buy-now-pay-later becomes an industry
SA boasts its own BNPL market, with a number of players installing themselves between the customer and the checkout
11 October 2020 - 00:01
In September, two financial services start-ups in different parts of the world pulled in more than $1bn in funding for the next big thing in credit.
It’s called “buy now pay later” and has its own consensus acronym — BNPL — as if it is an industry sector all on its own. Certainly, its time has come. As online shopping booms worldwide, retailers and consumers alike are looking for flexible payment options. California-based BNPL leader Affirm added funding of $500m to investments of $800m made previously, while Swedish firm Klarna raised $650m in an equity funding round. Its valuation of $10,65bn makes it the most valuable private “fintech” company in Europe.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now