ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The play's the truly big thing

If you think entertainment is booming during the Covid-19 pandemic, what with Netflix passing $200bn in value, grab a front-row seat for the industry’s next big boom, coming to a TV screen near you during the coming holiday season.

November will see the near-simultaneous launch of two of the most eagerly awaited gaming consoles, the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. Launching two days apart, on November 10 and 12, they are expected to provide a massive sales boost to their makers, Microsoft and Sony, respectively. Both launch dates were announced in the past 10 days, as if one was waiting for the other to blink first.