SIGNPOST
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: When Facebook fails, it fails big
Mark Zuckerberg, the unflinching face of Facebook, engages in much hand-wringing when failing to to remove violence-inducing content. Then he does it the next time...
20 September 2020 - 00:07
There is nothing small about Facebook. From the size of its user base to the size of its revenue base to the size of its cheque book when it buys up potential competitors, Facebook always goes large.
The same applies, apparently, to when Facebook fails. Its most infamous and damaging failure, of course, was the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which some credit with the US presidential election victory of what must surely be the most inappropriate leader the Western world has ever seen.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now