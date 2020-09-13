Opinion INSIDE view HILARY JOFFE: Will the office recover from its Covid-related complications? BL PREMIUM

Early this year I was invited by First National Bank CEO Jacques Celliers to lunch at his office at the bank's headquarters at Bank City, in the Johannesburg CBD. I put on my best suit and high heels, expecting the usual bankers' boardroom lunch.

I arrived to find a denim-clad Celliers wafting around with his iPad. Turns out he doesn't have an office. Nor even his own desk. Nor does anyone else at Bank City, which has been renovated in recent years to become the office of the future. Staff are encouraged to move around and interact within the building but also to spend time with clients and work remotely outside it, enabled by FNB's much-vaunted tech platforms. Lunch with the ebullient Celliers was sushi takeaways from the Food Lover's Market. We sat in one of the coffee shop areas where staff (and outsiders) can eat, meet and work.