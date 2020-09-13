Opinion SIGNPOST ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Huawei goes big and goes home Huawei has not let being frozen out of the world of Android phones, through the US ban on its use of Google products, stop it BL PREMIUM

The hubristic tech start-up mantra that one should “go big or go home” found a new twist this week as Huawei combined the two imperatives. Frozen out of the world of Android phones by the US ban on its use of Google products, it has increasingly turned to home-grown alternatives.

Until now, it has been an incremental strategy, put together piece by piece. But at the start its annual developer conference in Shenzen, China, on Thursday, Huawei went large. The company’s consumer business group CEO, Richard Yu, disclosed that a new version of its HarmonyOS operating system, originally launched in 2019 for smart devices such as watches and TVs, would be available for all its smartphones from late 2021.