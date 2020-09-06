Opinion Signpost ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: One simple word can solve the state’s agility problem Cloud computing may be the ticket to the game, but winning is not guaranteed without an effective strategy BL PREMIUM

When SA’s auditor-general (AG) Kimi Makwetu released his first report on Covid-19 contracts and relief schemes, one critical word leapt out of his PowerPoint slides: “agile”.

Specifically, he declared: “The information technology systems used by government were not agile enough to respond to the changes required.”