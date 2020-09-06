Signpost
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: One simple word can solve the state’s agility problem
Cloud computing may be the ticket to the game, but winning is not guaranteed without an effective strategy
06 September 2020 - 00:05
When SA’s auditor-general (AG) Kimi Makwetu released his first report on Covid-19 contracts and relief schemes, one critical word leapt out of his PowerPoint slides: “agile”.
Specifically, he declared: “The information technology systems used by government were not agile enough to respond to the changes required.”
