OUTSIDE VIEW
Pandemic-driven shift to digital service helps upstart fintech firms
Mainstream companies have been forced to reinvent themselves to adapt
30 August 2020 - 00:02
Innovation has always propelled the financial services sector forward. Previously, incumbents were at the forefront of innovation in the sector and new entrants played a peripheral role. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has driven significant shifts towards digital adoption, catapulting upstart fintech firms into the mainstream.
Incumbents have been forced to reinvent themselves to adapt, remain relevant and gain the ability to rapidly deploy digitised services to their customers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now