SIGNPOST
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Power banks step up to load-shedding
The real need during the typical four hours of load-shedding has been to power slightly larger devices, such as computers, lamps, fibre connections, Wi-Fi routers and TVs
Power banks for recharging smartphones have become a standard portable accessory in recent years. But the emphasis is on “recent”. They are now regarded as so, like, 2019, as they hark back to a time when many of us tended to be away from home and out of reach of convenient recharging for extended periods.
Even Eskom’s ever-present threat of load-shedding has not given them a new lease on life, as most current smartphones can run for a day on one charge. The real need during the typical four hours of load-shedding has been to power slightly larger appliances, such as computers, laptops, lamps, fibre connections, Wi-Fi routers and TV sets. A device with a USB connection simply does not keep the small office going, let alone that standard home office accessory: family demands.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now