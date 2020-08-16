After Covid, all Mauritius needed was an oil spill
16 August 2020 - 05:00
Tourism in Mauritius collapsed after the government cut the island off from the world to get the coronavirus outbreak under control. The country's worst-ever ecological disaster could spell further trouble for an industry that is its economic lifeblood.
Fuel oil from a stranded bulk carrier is polluting delicate ecosystems and the Blue Bay Marine Park reserve, which is popular with snorkellers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now