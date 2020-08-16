Opinion After Covid, all Mauritius needed was an oil spill BL PREMIUM

Tourism in Mauritius collapsed after the government cut the island off from the world to get the coronavirus outbreak under control. The country's worst-ever ecological disaster could spell further trouble for an industry that is its economic lifeblood.

Fuel oil from a stranded bulk carrier is polluting delicate ecosystems and the Blue Bay Marine Park reserve, which is popular with snorkellers.