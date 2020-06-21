Opinion OUTSIDE view Some sweet rewards from the challenges Covid has brought BL PREMIUM

At the beginning of March, the Covid-19 crisis was but a foreign occurrence in distant lands. Never did we imagine it would come through the front door of our head office in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, courtesy of an Illovo employee who had been in direct contact with the man we now know to be "Patient Zero". With Illovo's "Patient 1" now in self-quarantine and those with whom contact was made in the office in a similar position, there was an agonising wait for the National Institute for Communicable Diseases' first "transmission" test results.

In the meantime, we had to quickly bring our staff up to speed, close our offices as a precautionary measure and arrange for SA's first Covid-related "deep clean" of our building.