SIGNPOST
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Now, experience the next big thing
No, it’s not working from home, it’s customer experience, which is no longer the domain of marketing departments
21 June 2020 - 00:03
We all assume that the biggest business shifts occurring now are about digital platforms and remote working. However, another fundamental shift underpins these changes. And it’s not hidden; most enterprises are encountering it.
It is the dramatic shift in customer expectations as the consumer navigates the new abnormal. This, in turn, has brought the concept of customer experience into sharp focus. Long the domain of marketing strategy, it has now become critical to customer retention, revenue growth and business sustainability. However, appreciation of its importance has been growing rapidly in recent years.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now