ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: What makes a business built to thrive in SA?

By now everyone knows which global organisations have flourished during the era of lockdown across the world. Streaming entertainment, gaming, teleconferencing, cloud computing, groceries and virtual coaching and training have been golden keys to surviving and thriving, for obvious reasons. On a local level, it is harder to find the success stories.

Sometimes, it is as if companies are embarrassed about their business booming when so many others are suffering. That is a shame, as these successes provide lessons that can be internalised across the business world. Within every successful strategy lurks numerous sub-tactics and strategies that can guide lone entrepreneurs and large organisations alike.