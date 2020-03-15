ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Pandemic paralyses the old order, but a new one is ready
The pandemic has exposed the extent to which organisations have been accustomed to their comfort zone
15 March 2020 - 00:08
The Covid-19 crisis is a watershed in the history of the internet. It forces those who had held on to traditional modes of operation to move to a model that embraces greater efficiency, cost effectiveness, participation and visibility.
But it also highlights the gap between organisations that are prepared for crisis and those that aren't; those that engage in knee-jerk responses to the unexpected, and those that have protocols in place that allow them to take a measured approach.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now