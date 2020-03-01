ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: A real virus locks hi-tech boffins into their virtual world
Innovators find a way around cancellation of major mobile technologies congress
01 March 2020 - 00:00
“Suppose they gave a war and nobody came?” ran a classic anti-war slogan from the 1960s. Now it's a case of, “Suppose they gave a technology revolution and nobody came?”
That's thanks to the cancellation of Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's largest mobile technologies launch pad, scheduled for Barcelona this past week. More than 2,800 companies had hoped to showcase their latest hi-tech products.
