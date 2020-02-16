A nudge to help you make better choices
16 February 2020 - 00:02
In the past decade, behavioural science has gained traction in the public and private sectors by practically applying scientific insights into real-world situations with real stakes and outcomes.
To put it simply, behavioural science is the study of why we do what we do. It seeks to understand the ways we make judgments and decisions that inform our behaviour.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now