Airbnb turns away some younger guests after violent parties
In a pilot programme taking place across Canada, the accommodation rental group is preventing users under the age of 25 from booking a whole property
09 February 2020 - 00:26
Airbnb has begun restricting some bookings from under-25s in an effort to prevent "party houses" spiralling into violence.
In a pilot programme taking place across Canada, the accommodation rental group is preventing users under the age of 25 from booking a whole property, of any size, in their local area.
