Airbnb turns away some younger guests after violent parties In a pilot programme taking place across Canada, the accommodation rental group is preventing users under the age of 25 from booking a whole property

Airbnb has begun restricting some bookings from under-25s in an effort to prevent "party houses" spiralling into violence.

In a pilot programme taking place across Canada, the accommodation rental group is preventing users under the age of 25 from booking a whole property, of any size, in their local area.