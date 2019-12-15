Opinion HILARY JOFFE: How Ramaphosa's reforms ran into 2019's big fat reality check BL PREMIUM

This was the year of the reality check. We began 2019 with forecasts that economic growth would lift to 1.7% and a state of the nation speech in which President Cyril Ramaphosa promised long-awaited reforms to boost the economy and fix ailing state-owned enterprises, especially Eskom. We have ended the year flirting with recession and stage 6 load-shedding - to the "surprise and shock" of Ramaphosa, whose economic reforms have been delivered excruciatingly slowly, if at all.

The latest GDP figures showed the economy turned negative in the third quarter; a week or more of load-shedding could see that repeated in the fourth quarter, and it's now possible the full-year 2019 number will be negative - for the first time since 2009. SA had become a 1% economy over the past five years. Now it's falling even below that; 2019 has driven home just how stuck we are in the low-growth trap and how hard it's proving to get out of it, despite oft-repeated promises of reform.