Wary investors asking whether gig-economy emperor is naked
08 December 2019 - 00:00
Venture capitalists are pulling back from start-ups that promise the rapid delivery of everything from groceries to dog walkers as the companies face pushback from workers and policymakers critical of their business models.
Funding for start-ups providing "on-demand" services across the world plunged 22% to $16.3bn (about R237bn) in the 12 months ended September, according to a report by analysts at Goldman Sachs. The drop largely affected ride-hailing, food delivery and "other services with internet convenience advantages".
