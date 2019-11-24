Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The bright future at the ‘bottom of the pyramid’ People underestimate the disposable income in lower-income segments BL PREMIUM

Four months ago, SA's leader in connecting homes to fibre, Vumatel, startled the market by announcing it would roll out high-speed broadband in the low-income Cape Town suburb of Mitchells Plain.

It declared an intention of passing 42,000 homes, with a business plan targeting 30% uptake of fibre by these homes within a year.