Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Accountants' role evolves as software deals with drudgery BL PREMIUM

Accounting is undergoing the most rapid evolution the industry has experienced, driven by new technology and business culture. The result is that its very role is beginning to change.

This was the powerful message underlying this week's Xerocon 2019 conference in London, where the world's fastest-growing accounting software maker, Xero, unveiled its new offering.