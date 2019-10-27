ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: State commitment to 4IR as airy-fairy as its love for Sophia
The real fourth industrial revolution is already happening despite our leaders rather than thanks to them
27 October 2019 - 00:01
In the same week that the deputy president stumbled his way through an attempt to define the fourth industrial revolution, it was announced that a robot would headline the annual government technology conference called GovTech.
Hosted by the State Information Technology Agency, the event, starting today, will explore how technology and ICT infrastructure development will digitally transform and uplift various sectors. Its official theme is “Digital transformation: gearing towards the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and beyond”.
