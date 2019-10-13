Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Get data dancing to your sector’s tune Blanket perspective on big data leaves many firms floundering for a business case, as it appears to be a solution looking for a problem BL PREMIUM

Big data is one of the most puzzling buzz phrases of the 21st-century computing revolution.

Not only is every organisation supposed to have it in abundance, but they are also expected to leverage it for numerous applications, ranging from basic personalisation of products to advanced artificial intelligence.