ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Cybercrime threat means the good guys are hiring
29 September 2019 - 05:05
Cybercrime has been given a new lease on life in the past two years as "ransomware" attacks on organisations as diverse as shipping lines and state hospitals have reaped massive dividends. The crooks have done us all a favour: they've highlighted the extent to which anyone can fall victim to hackers.
It was no surprise that the recent "State of Enterprise Security in SA 2019" study conducted by World Wide Worx with Trend Micro and VMware found that more than one-third of South African IT decision-makers were prepared for an attackif one came in the next 48 hours. Being prepared meant that most attacks would fail. However, almost half the respondents said they would not know they had been compromised until a few hours after a breach.
