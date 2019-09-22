Opinion RON DERBY: Wake up and smell the free-trade plan Corporate SA hasn't paid much attention to the African Continental Free Trade Area and its opportunities BL PREMIUM

SA's business community can be very pessimistic, as is evident in its confidence levels, which are now comparable with what they were at the height of PW Botha's intransigence.

The pessimism results from exasperation at the snail's pace of reform, which we all understood at the very beginning would be a long and arduous process, especially as the governing party faces challenges in achieving greater unity of purpose.