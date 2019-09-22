Opinion INSIDE VIEW HILARY JOFFE: Government has much to prove with top appointments Almost every one of SA's state-owned companies has an acting CEO BL PREMIUM

Does SA have a CEO problem? We have the ones who refuse to leave. There are the ones who refuse to stay. And then there are those who refuse to join - or haven't been hired at all. If there is a common thread, it is about the breakdown in the constructive dynamic that is meant to prevail in the boardroom between board and CEO. It's about a failure to be clear about the respective roles and responsibilities of the CEO, the board and (in the public sector) the shareholder. Sometimes it is about a hire that was inappropriate in the first place, reflecting a board's lack of integrity - or simply of expertise.

It is, in other words, a broader governance problem, one making for much drama and dysfunction.