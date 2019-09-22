INSIDE VIEW
HILARY JOFFE: Government has much to prove with top appointments
Almost every one of SA's state-owned companies has an acting CEO
22 September 2019 - 00:10
Does SA have a CEO problem? We have the ones who refuse to leave. There are the ones who refuse to stay. And then there are those who refuse to join - or haven't been hired at all. If there is a common thread, it is about the breakdown in the constructive dynamic that is meant to prevail in the boardroom between board and CEO. It's about a failure to be clear about the respective roles and responsibilities of the CEO, the board and (in the public sector) the shareholder. Sometimes it is about a hire that was inappropriate in the first place, reflecting a board's lack of integrity - or simply of expertise.
It is, in other words, a broader governance problem, one making for much drama and dysfunction.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.