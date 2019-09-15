Opinion ANDILE KHUMALO: Tito's tweet shows desperate times call for desperate measures BL PREMIUM

A few days ago, I woke up to the sad realisation that one of my favourite twitterites is taking a break from social media until December. We now have to survive the next three months without finance minister Tito Mboweni on "the streets" but, true to form, before the sabbatical announcement he posted yet another mischievous tweet. "Rock the boat! Shake the baobab tree! Do the unusual, disrupt the comfortable zones. Get things moving. Irritate the establishment! Let them think! That is how you get movement forward. This country needs movement. Disrupt, destruct inertia," said Mboweni.

I later realised that Mboweni's tweet came through on the same day we learnt we are likely to escape the chop from Moody's and not be downgraded to sub-investment grade. The rating agency has raised pretty much the same issues as before as their reasons to not improve SA's rating, but it seems SA has done enough to convince the last of the agencies that there is still hope.