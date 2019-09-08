Opinion Consumers should cash in on their personal data Personal data is a commodity that has immense value to companies that can use it most effectively BL PREMIUM

At a time when ever larger companies seem to dominate the financial services landscape, consumers may feel they have little power to influence products they buy, the prices they pay or the value they receive.

But consumers own a crucial resource that businesses increasingly want - their personal data. That potentially gives them a great deal of power - and they need to make sure they exercise that power.