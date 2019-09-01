TJ STRYDOM: No jackets required as Naspers struts its stuff
Before the turn of the century, grey suits were in and superiors were called 'meneer'
01 September 2019 - 00:16
There was an odd informality to Naspers's shareholder meeting last week in Cape Town.
Tie-less and donning a regal teal jersey was chairman Koos Bekker, now the boss of Africa's largest company. CEO Bob van Dijk, who took the reins from Bekker five years ago, was wearing a white shirt, sleeves rolled up, and looked as if he was about to give a TED Talk.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.