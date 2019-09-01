Opinion TJ STRYDOM: No jackets required as Naspers struts its stuff Before the turn of the century, grey suits were in and superiors were called 'meneer' BL PREMIUM

There was an odd informality to Naspers's shareholder meeting last week in Cape Town.

Tie-less and donning a regal teal jersey was chairman Koos Bekker, now the boss of Africa's largest company. CEO Bob van Dijk, who took the reins from Bekker five years ago, was wearing a white shirt, sleeves rolled up, and looked as if he was about to give a TED Talk.