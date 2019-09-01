Opinion ANDILE KHUMALO: Strong-arming their way into an economy that's closed to them As in all extortionist relationships, once you are in, you can never really get out BL PREMIUM

One of the realities of getting older is that your parents also get older. For migrant workers like me this means more trips back home to check on the old ladies and old toppies. But trips to Durban also allow for constant updates on local business and political developments, which in recent times have been nothing short of vibrant. I have been hearing about communities setting up local business forums that are increasingly aggressive in demanding work from civil engineering and construction contractors sent by municipalities to deliver important services to residents in their areas.

If you have no idea what I am talking about, I don't blame you. It's the kind of thing you have to "see yourself to believe" as the name of one of the forums, Delangokubona, loosely translated.