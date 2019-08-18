Opinion RON DERBY: Beware the price of a purge of state jobs Who will pick up the tab for the people that will join the jobless queue, asks Ron Derby BL PREMIUM

We are being led by an executive authority that is exhibiting "schizophrenic" tendencies at the moment and you can understand why. The country has settled into an extended period of sluggish growth with an inflationary bug that rears its ugly head every now and again.

As government coffers have come under pressure, the state is now quite rightfully being called on to look at its expenditure bill, with corruption singled out as one of the key reasons for its highly inflated levels.