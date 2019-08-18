ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Big data shows yachties how to get wind in their sails
Racing yachts break speed barriers with a little extra puff from the cloud
18 August 2019 - 00:05
A new global sailing league featuring the world's fastest, most technologically advanced catamarans is revealing new insights into how enterprises can use big data to become more competitive.
SailGP, comprising five grand prix events and six national teams on identical F50 vessels, is pushing the boundaries of how fast wind power alone can propel a boat - and how data analytics can be used to fine-tune performance.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.