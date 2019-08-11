Opinion HILARY JOFFE: The mystery at the centre of the shock jobs data It wasn't job losses that drove up the unemployment rate this time BL PREMIUM

Why did almost a quarter of a million South Africans decide between March and June that this was a great time to start looking for a job?

Stats SA has no idea, and nor, it seems, does anyone else. But it was this that caused the unemployment rate to jump 1.4 percentage points in the second quarter, to a frightening 29%.