Opinion ANDILE KHUMALO: This week's barrage of bad news has been overwhelming We have no choice but to be more decisive and act to stimulate the economy

If this week did not convince you that SA is in a serious state of flux, nothing will. Take your pick from the series of headlines that made the news. President questions public protector's grasp of law. Eskom posts net loss after tax of R20.7bn. ANC Youth League disbanded. Investors jittery as Old Mutual, Moyo uncertainty continues. Government to divert funds from Prasa to pay e-tolls. Investors bewildered by attacks on Gordhan, Ramaphosa. Post Office CEO resigns. But by far the most important headline of the week is the higher unemployment number for the second quarter of 2019, which came in at 29%.

It is crucial not only because it is the highest in 11 years. It is important not only because the 6.7-million unemployed people, plus the 2.7-million who have given up looking for work, directly affect all South Africans.