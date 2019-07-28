This country needs big, hairy, audacious goals
Services are demonstrably a major job creator and the engine SA needs
28 July 2019 - 00:14
'If any of my competitors were drowning, I'd stick a hose in their mouth and turn on the water. " This sentiment, expressed by McDonald's tycoon Ray Kroc, was shared by Roberto C Goizueta, legendary chair and CEO of the Coca-Cola Company.
Within the Coca-Cola system, he had laser-like focus on the company's strategic priorities and results.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.