Opinion SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: Don't crack the champagne yet on not-so-spectacular rate cut BL PREMIUM

The long-awaited interest rate cut finally materialised this week - a not-so-spectacular 25-basis-point drop, so don't crack the champagne. It may, at most, put a couple of hundred rands into the pockets of consumers who are paying off debts. But it barely moved the needle for retail stocks. Investors know the likes of Woolworths, Massmart, Shoprite and Pick n Pay need a lot more spending power than that to lift sales. Data released earlier this week shows retail sales rose by a meagre 2.2% in May, higher than expectations but lower than the previous month.