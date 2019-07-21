Opinion ANDILE KHUMALO: Rate cut shows Kganyago keeping his eye on inflation, not politics BL PREMIUM

Fresh from his reappointment as Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago gave the nation a piece of welcome good news when he announced that the monetary policy committee (MPC) had unanimously resolved to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, easing pressure on a very stretched consumer. Many may have expected the political spotlight that's been on the Bank in recent times to affect Kganyago and his MPC. It was not to be. If anything, Kganyago took the opportunity to make it clear that although the outcome is a rate cut, which many have been begging for, the rationale remains inflation targeting.