HERMAN MASHABA: Fixing Joburg’s historic mess: a response to Ferial Haffajee

Ferial Haffajee is right — but not about everything. This is in relation to her piece titled: Potholes. Traffic lights. City Power. Jozi remains a mess.

The respected newspaper editor correctly points out that as the new multiparty administration, we promised to deliver better governance and improve the lives of our residents.

The sum total of Haffajee’s argument, however, appears to assert that despite this, change is not occurring or isn’t happening fast enough.

I couldn’t agree more. There is much work to be done and I am sympathetic to the frustration felt by our residents. It is a frustration I share in.

However, what Haffajee fails to appreciate is that, while the multiparty government entered into power on a promise of better governance, the historic election outcome of August 2016 cannot be regarded as a silver bullet that would render irrelevant all of the problems that have been created by years of ANC misrule.

The mess left behind by Parks Tau and company is simply so huge that we have had to spend much of our time unravelling it while beating a new path towards good governance and efficiency, as promised.

When a new administration comes into power, residents want to see instant results. When they do not experience immediate benefits, they think nothing is happening; that the wheels of change are not turning.

It is difficult for people to notice that change is, in fact, happening when they are accustomed to their lives having stood still for more than 20 years while they were fed a steady diet of propaganda and lies, courtesy of a well-resourced public-relations campaign of a so-called "world class African City".

I think it is prudent to explain exactly how the wheels of change move so that instead of buying into misconceptions, the people of Johannesburg can have an accurate picture of how the City of Johannesburg has progressed since August 3 2016, when the voters demanded change.

The euphoria of finally being able to deliver real, meaningful change to the people of Johannesburg soon turned to horror when we realised the enormous mess we would have to clean up.