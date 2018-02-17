HARRY JOFFE: Pitfalls of standing surety for company debt

A small company often needs to borrow money from the bank or run an overdraft. In both cases the bank will normally require one or more directors to sign surety for the debt. What most directors don't appreciate is that if they die, the bank will immediately call up the loan. Your company and your personal estate could be left with serious liquidity and solvency problems.

If you are a director who has stood surety, you should have a life policy in place to cover the debt and provide cash to pay it off in the event of your death. The policy should be owned and paid for by the company. This is known as a contingent liability policy, which comes with a lot of tricky issues:

Tax

Many financial advisers are not aware that there was an amendment made to the Income Tax Act (section 11(w)) with effect from March 1 2015, and from this date such company-owned contingent liability policies are no longer tax-deductible.

If you are a director and know your company has such a policy, you should check that the company is not inadvertently claiming such a deduction in breach of the Income Tax Act. If the company has been claiming since March 1 2015, it needs to sort this out with the South African Revenue Service.

A company-owned keyman policy, to cover a key individual and provide for their replacement on death, and not a surety, is still deductible.

Estate Duty

A bigger problem is that this contingent liability policy is almost always subject to estate duty. It

occurs by virtue of a section in the Estate Duty Act (section 3(3)(a)), which brings into the deceased estate what is known as a deemed asset, "any amount due and recoverable under any policy of insurance which is a domestic policy upon the life of the deceased ..."

This means a policy on the life of the deceased triggers estate duty, even if the proceeds pay to a third party or outside the estate. Although there is an exemption in the Estate Duty Act for certain types of company-owned policies (section 3(3)(a)(ii)), the exemption does not apply where the

proceeds have been paid into the deceased estate, or benefit a relative of the deceased.