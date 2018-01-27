Introducing e-mail that speaks your language

Most of us take e-mail attachments so much for granted, we don't realise that the medium was not initially designed to contain anything more than the text typed into the message.

Sending documents, receiving bills and forwarding cat photos became possible when a standard for attachments was created, way back in 1992.

It was called multipurpose internet mail extensions, or MIME, and is still at the heart of e-mail today.

The very first attachment was sent by Nathaniel Borenstein, who created the standard with Ned Freed.

Now Borenstein is at it again. He has helped create a new e-mail standard that allows for automatic translation of any

e-mail message into the recipient's chosen language.

Borenstein's day job is chief scientist at Mimecast, the global e-mail management company founded by South Africans Peter Bauer and Neil Murray. He is tasked with keeping e-mail security one step ahead of cybercriminals.

"E-mail has been evolving for a long time," he told Business Times in an interview this week. "But it still hasn't crossed linguistic barriers. That's a major issue for an organisation that is trying to communicate with a large number of people but doesn't know what language they use.

"It's highly relevant to any government agency in a country that deals with more than one language."

Last year, Borenstein helped develop an addition to MIME called the multipart/multilingual content type. It makes it possible to send one message that contains multiple language versions.

Translations are identified by a language tag and selected by the e-mail software based on a user's language settings. It was approved by the Internet Engineering Task Force standards body in October and is now being rolled out globally. And it is viewed with any system.

"A lot of these standards are based on how compatible the standards are with legacy systems. We made sure that the new standard could be viewed in legacy viewers.

"In the past, a message, for example, in English, Spanish and French, was just the same sentence in three languages, displayed consecutively. That was the best one could do, but now it's the absolute worst-case scenario," said Borenstein.

The new standard came about through an internal competition at Mimecast, in which engineers are invited to make proposals for a pet project.

The winning proposals each year give the engineer time away from their main job to work on the project, which then goes through a judging process, said Borenstein.

"About four years ago, Mimecast's Nik Tomkinson did a pet project around this idea of multilingual mail. It was good work, but we realised it could only succeed if it became a standard.

"Over the next four years, with some help from me, he shepherded it through the Internet Engineering Task Force process."

Being a standard still doesn't guarantee success.

"It was a technical project driven by the politics of standards; now it is a technical standard driven by the politics of adoption: we have to persuade the major vendors to support it."

The impact could be massive. Right now, it is using Google Translate for automatic translations, meaning it can be pulled into any messaging interface, from interactive web pages to WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

The world just got a little smaller.

