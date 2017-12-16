LAURA DU PREEZ: Some small medical schemes deserve to survive the cull

Somebody needs to take up the cause of the smaller, restricted medical schemes under threat of being consolidated - or swallowed up by South Africa's largest open scheme - but who will take on that role?

That was the gist of a discussion at a recent briefing Alexander Forbes Healthcare gave when it released its latest checkup on the state of the medical scheme industry, Diagnosis.

The report notes that schemes have been consolidating since 2001.

There were 144 schemes then; now there are 82. This isn't necessarily a bad thing because bigger schemes are generally, but not always, more sustainable and able to negotiate better rates from healthcare providers.

The consolidation of schemes and scheme options is a stated goal of National Health Insurance, and, earlier this year, the January deadline for formulating a plan to consolidate schemes with fewer than 6,000 members was highlighted.

At the Alexander Forbes briefing, actuary Roshan Bhana questioned the rather arbitrary decision to focus on membership size when considering consolidation, as this could see the dissolution of about 29 restricted schemes - 26 in the private sector - that are well funded and provide good benefits to employer groups or industries.

There are legal impediments to forced consolidation, including the need to change the Medical Schemes Act and the rules of schemes that require member consent to merge. NHI policy documents set 2022 as the deadline for legislative changes.

To consolidate, schemes need to merge or liquidate, and are likely to choose liquidation as this way their reserves will be shared among members, Bhana says.

If a scheme merges, its reserves are transferred to the merged entity.