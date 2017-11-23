Why Discovery Health is turning healthcare into a team sport

In a previous column, I mentioned that South Africans with medical aid are privileged to have access to one of the world’s best healthcare systems. At the same time, we know healthcare costs are high and rising, putting pressure on budgets.

One of the key drivers of these rising costs is inefficiency and overuse of resources, often with limited clinical impact. If we look at the underlying reasons for inefficiency and overuse, one major cause is the fragmented structure of private healthcare.

Simply put, general practitioners, specialists, hospitals and other providers work in silos — often alone or in small groups, with no formal relationship between them and the hospitals where they work. This impedes the flow of vital clinical information between health professionals, and leads to a fragmented care experience for patients and families. We can all attest to how stressful it is when someone close to us is in hospital.

With no single professional coordinating treatment and many specialists involved, finding answers to questions and getting a complete view of what is going on can be challenging.

Doctors, being extremely busy, have little time to communicate with each other, let alone with patients and their families. Once patients are discharged, it is also rare for their GPs to receive a discharge note, as was once standard practice. I do not believe that individual doctors or hospitals are to blame — it is the unfortunate result of the design of our private healthcare system.

It may surprise you to learn that most healthcare systems globally, and also our public sector, operate in a completely different way. In these systems, specialists, GPs and allied health professionals work in teams, usually as part of hospitals or clinics.

This team approach has a powerful effect on both the quality and efficiency of care.