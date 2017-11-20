Use these Discovery Health tools to take control of your healthcare

Meaningful, accessible information is the key to creating informed healthcare consumers. At Discovery Health, we are working hard every day to provide as much relevant information as possible to our members. We collect detailed survey feedback of our members’ experiences during hospital admissions, and we publish the results and hospital rankings on our website. About 15% of our members consult this data before they are admitted for elective surgical procedures. The question is, why not 100%?

We conduct similar patient-experience surveys of care from GPs and share this information with the GPs. We also collect data on actual healthcare outcomes, including infection rates, readmission rates and mortality rates in each hospital. We provide this feedback to all hospitals and will soon publish this data for our members. To know what outcomes matters most to patients, we ask our members experiencing major surgeries, such as hip or knee replacements, what their own experience was of the success of the surgery – focusing on issues such as their pain levels and physical functioning.

We also provide detailed medical procedure brochures to members before their admission, which contain useful information such as potential risks and what to expect before and after the procedure. This also helps doctors ensure their patients are well informed when giving consent for the procedure.

Our Discovery HealthID application is a world-leading electronic health record that gives our members and treating doctors (with patient consent) a full view of their medical history. This improves the doctor’s ability to diagnose and treat, and lets our members to track their treatment at all times.