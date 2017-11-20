Use these Discovery Health tools to take control of your healthcare
Active, informed patients get better outcomes from their care than disengaged consumers, writes Discovery Health CEO
In last week’s column, I wrote about Discovery’s shared-value health insurance model, through which we are working with our members and their doctors to improve the quality of healthcare while bringing down costs. A critical success factor in this model is that all of us need to become well-informed healthcare consumers rather than passive patients.
I often tell colleagues that most of us spend more time researching our next car purchase or cellphone contract than we do potentially life-altering medical decisions. This makes little sense. Medical decisions require care and due diligence. Many procedures can pose significant risks and should be done only if necessary and in careful consultation with treating doctors.
There is growing international evidence that active, informed healthcare consumers, working in close partnership with doctors, get better outcomes from their care than passive, disengaged patients. As a result, healthcare systems are seeking ways of encouraging patients to become well-informed healthcare consumers, and for health professionals to treat patients as true partners in healthcare, rather than as passive receivers of “doctor’s orders”.
Meaningful, accessible information is the key to creating informed healthcare consumers. At Discovery Health, we are working hard every day to provide as much relevant information as possible to our members. We collect detailed survey feedback of our members’ experiences during hospital admissions, and we publish the results and hospital rankings on our website. About 15% of our members consult this data before they are admitted for elective surgical procedures. The question is, why not 100%?
We conduct similar patient-experience surveys of care from GPs and share this information with the GPs. We also collect data on actual healthcare outcomes, including infection rates, readmission rates and mortality rates in each hospital. We provide this feedback to all hospitals and will soon publish this data for our members. To know what outcomes matters most to patients, we ask our members experiencing major surgeries, such as hip or knee replacements, what their own experience was of the success of the surgery – focusing on issues such as their pain levels and physical functioning.
We also provide detailed medical procedure brochures to members before their admission, which contain useful information such as potential risks and what to expect before and after the procedure. This also helps doctors ensure their patients are well informed when giving consent for the procedure.
Our Discovery HealthID application is a world-leading electronic health record that gives our members and treating doctors (with patient consent) a full view of their medical history. This improves the doctor’s ability to diagnose and treat, and lets our members to track their treatment at all times.
Last month, we launched DrConnect, another world-leading health information platform for our members. This provides members with free access to a curated library of more than 5.5-billion medical questions and answers provided by a network of more than 105,000 doctors worldwide – a far better source of accurate medical information than “Dr Google”.
If the response from the library is inadequate, members can direct a question to the network and receive a personalised response within a few hours. Members can also schedule a virtual consultation with their own doctor, by video, audio or text, and subscribe to relevant newsfeeds and checklists from medical experts around the world.
We will continue to invest as much as possible in sharing relevant information with our members and their doctors to improve the healthcare system for all its stakeholders. Ultimately, it is up to all of us to empower ourselves in our healthcare interactions. I know, from my own family’s experience, that taking an active role can make a world of difference to the outcome of treatment, and I would encourage every one of you to move from passive patient to active, informed, healthcare consumer engaging in a partnership with your treating doctors.
This column is sponsored by Discovery Health in the interest of increasing awareness of the issues and opportunities in healthcare.
