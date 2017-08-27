Opinion

SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: Where our hearts lead, will heartburn follow?

Has Famous Brands bitten off more than it can chew? Are gourmet burgers really going to deliver long-term results, given that high-end consumers are so fickle?

27 August 2017 - 00:08 Samantha Enslin-Payne
Picture: FAMOUS BRANDS
Famous Brands is the group we love to love. A small business that made it to the big time. With just one brand when it listed in 1994 as Steers Holdings and a market capitalisation of R25-million, it has come a long way: its market capitalisation is now around R11.8-billion.

It has 27 brands and 2800 outlets in South Africa, elsewhere in Africa, the Middle East and the UK.

Selling good burgers, so-so pizza and greasy breakfasts that are a must when you are travelling to Durbs has paid off. As has its foray in the past 10 years into higher-end fare, which I have not sampled for many years. But if the expansion of Tashas, for example, is anything to go by, it's going down a treat with a lot of folk.

Investors have been happy: since 2012, revenue and operating profit have more than doubled, helped by a steady string of acquisitions, which, in hindsight, may have been at a slightly too giddy pace.

Especially its recent big one: the R2.1-billion acquisition of Gourmet Burger Kitchen in the UK.

When the deal was announced, the company called it transformative and game changing. But last week, investors got a bit of a skrik when it became clear that it was no longer a given that the deal would be such a boon.

Would a better strategy not have been to stick to what it really knows and expand a home-grown franchise brand in the UK, such as Steers - as Nando's has done? Such a strategy would take a long time to gain traction, especially as there is currently only one Steers in the UK, but the incremental investment in response to demand would surely be less risky than the big bet that GBK now appears to be.

Famous Brands told investors last week it was slowing down its expansion plans for GBK after disappointing sales.

And in South Africa there is not much scope to expand the footprint of its big brands - Debonairs Pizza, Steers and Wimpy - not only because they are already well established in most locations where there is high foot traffic, but because opening more fast-food outlets requires justification, and, right now, there isn't any - consumers are hardly spending.

For CEO Darren Hele, it is going to be a lot harder to move the needle than it was for his predecessor, Kevin Hedderwick.

But even on Hedderwick's watch, Famous Brands was not always the company that just kept on giving.

In the 2000s, the company's implementation of a vertical integration strategy to grow its manufacturing business to supply, for example, sauces, bread buns and meat to its takeaway outlets initially frustrated investors as it took a while to pay off.

But it did. In financial 2015, the company reported a record operating margin of 20.5%.

So even though it is proving to be a tough initiation for Hele, it may be worth remembering that, for Hedderwick, there was at least one deal that didn't work out, and possibly other opportunities that, in hindsight, were squandered.

Only time will tell whether GBK is the indigestible deal for Hele.

Enslin-Payne is deputy editor of Business Times

