ZIPHO SIKHAKHANE: Seek a balance of global and local in business thinking

We are all on a quest right now, looking for ways in which growth can be revived in our businesses during the current economic outlook, which leaves much to be desired.

Many are adjusting their growth plans to account for the reality of being in a recession. Expansion projects are being pulled back, and thousands of jobs continue to be cut.

This way of behaving is logical to the extent that the growth of your business primarily depends on what is happening in the local environment. But it becomes illogical for businesses that have a global outlook and aspirations to remain globally relevant. If that is the case, the short-term noise in the local economic and political environment, however unpredictable, should not be having as big an influence on growth plans as it is today.

Many businesses, large and small, are making the mistake of exaggerating the impact on their growth plans, even though they are operating across markets or planning to do so.

Realistically, an organisation with a global outlook should be wary of basing its primary decision-making on what is happening in one economy. Your home economy is important, but is still only a small fraction of the global economy - especially in the case of South Africa.

So the noise from one market need not have a significant impact if the business is able to reposition itself to benefit from growth in other countries that are not as affected by the slowdown. This perspective remains valid even when the company originated in a low-growth environment.

Global businesses tend to allow the mentality of their leaders, most of whom are based in the home country, to influence how they think about growth in other countries.

There is a reason that localisation is important when entering new markets. Even with all the best research and top-class management you still need to give locals in that environment the autonomy to make decisions based on their understanding of their environment.

Decision-making should not be based on the views of central corporate-office heads whose views are typically hindered by the state of the economy in which they are based.

We are shocked when we hear of multinationals pulling out of certain countries at a big loss to the initial entry investment they made. When you pierce the surface, though, you start realising that the challenge was not with the market but with the lack of a localised way of running the business.

African markets are an excellent example of this, especially given the many case studies we have of multinationals and start-ups that remained conservative about entry, versus the ones which did so long before everyone else. Nigeria is an excellent case study for this - a complicated market, but with varying results on whether companies succeed or not.

When you look deeper into those multinationals that survive and thrive, you start to discover the attention and patience that have been invested in effective localisation.

I would hope that most of us building businesses have a global outlook in mind and are looking to build organisations that remain globally relevant. We cannot do that successfully if we constantly curb our global expansion plans because of the noise in our local economies.

A narrow mind can only breed a narrow outcome. A broad perspective will result in a broad outcome. This is easy to understand but hard to practically implement.

The easiest example of it is how we think about our personal finances. Many people would readily agree that they aspire to be globally relevant financially and have grand personal financial goals. But when you look at their portfolios, all their exposure is in rand-based assets, which, again, is only one currency among many in the world.

There is often little exposure to offshore assets, which can go a long way towards tapping into pockets of growth that are inaccessible in South Africa. There is little diversification of their growth plans to improve the sustainability of the wealth they are trying to build.

It really starts with shifting our mentality on a personal level and, hopefully, eventually to our perspectives on business growth plans as well.

Sikhakhane is a global speaker and business strategist specialising in leadership, entrepreneurship and doing business in Africa,

with an MBA from Stanford University. zipho@ziphosikhakhane.com