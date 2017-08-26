To read Angola, watch the trough as much as the voting tally

After nearly 38 years running Angola, President José Eduardo dos Santos is calling it a day. His chosen successor, João Lourenço, 63, looks like a cookie-cutter version of the 74-year-old Dos Santos. Like the president, he is a lifelong member of MPLA, the party that has kept a Leninist grip on the country since independence from Portugal in 1975. Like the president, he is a Soviet-trained veteran of the liberation struggle. Nor is Dos Santos, despite his failing health, exactly departing the scene. He will remain party chief. And two of his children, his billionaire daughter Isabel and his son José Filomeno, have been installed as head of Sonangol, the state oil company, and of the country's $5-billion (R66-billion) sovereign wealth fund, respectively.

Hardly a tectonic shift, then, in sub-Saharan Africa's third-largest economy and its second-biggest oil producer. But that is to underestimate the convulsions that often take place when seemingly monolithic power structures reorganise. If Dos Santos, Angola's second president since independence, was Godfather II, then Godfather III will be a different kind of movie.

Challenge to the status quo comes in two forms. The lesser was this week's election, although any further erosion of the MPLA majority by Unita will leave the new president weaker than his predecessor.

The bigger catalyst for change will come from within the MPLA itself. Like King Lear, Dos Santos cannot expect to hand over power and retain it simultaneously. Unlike Shakespeare's king, he has been unable to bestow political power on his children. Instead, he has bowed to party pressure in favour of Lourenço. As president, Lourenço will have to reward his backers with patronage. That will mean taking on some of Dos Santos's inner clique - and might mean a showdown with Isabel dos Santos.

What might all this mean for ordinary Angolans? Their interests have been poorly served, whether in an earlier Marxist phase or latterly as crony petro-state. In theory, Angola is an upper middle-income country, with a GDP per capita, adjusted for prices, of $6800. Yet Angola's social indicators lag ruinously behind. Life expectancy is 52. Lourenço has promised change. He will fight corruption and bring development. Dos Santos promised much the same for years.

On the face of it, things could get worse. With oil at $40 a barrel, Angola has been in economic freefall. But Angola is not a hopeless case. For all its manifest failings, the government has brought order and reconstruction since the civil war ended.

About two-thirds of Angolans are under 25. They have been brought up on MPLA rhetoric about transforming ordinary people's lives. At some stage, the MPLA will have to make good on its promises. Otherwise, like Dos Santos himself, eventually its reign will also end.

