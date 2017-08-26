ANDILE KHUMALO: What if media magnate Manyi is onto something?

But let's suspend our mass incredulity over the bona fides of the transaction and give Manyi the benefit of the doubt for just a moment.

Let us imagine he achieves what he has said he would. Imagine if Manyi actually creates a media platform that reflects the real concerns and needs of a largely black population.

It is something that is sorely needed.

You'd have to forgive those few, perhaps gullible, souls lauding the deal as a win for black-owned media, because, in a majority black country, the stubbornly white face of much media ownership is downright depressing.

It's an uncomfortable fact that finds expression in many ways. The ruling by the appeals panel of the press ombudsman this week is a case in point.

A five-member panel overturned the bizarre ruling by press ombudsman Johan Retief over the now infamous HuffPost SA hoax blog, "Could it be time to deny white men the franchise?"

Retief ruled that the blog, as well as a response piece by former HuffPost editor Verashni Pillay, constituted hate speech and discriminatory speech, amid a host of problematic findings. His original ruling makes him look as if he had taken great personal offence. It's not hard to imagine how his own identity might have played into the errors of legal judgment that led to a cringeworthy correction of his ruling.

There was clearly over-identification with the group most hurt by the blog - white men, one which Media24 seemed to have played straight into. On the back of the ruling, Pillay immediately resigned, later citing a lack of support from the company. Shortly afterwards, two other young black journalists at the publication abruptly left.

The blog was stupid, certainly, even if it was "faux academic", as Steve Budlender so politely put it in his legal argument at the appeals hearing. Pillay's response was unwise, but it wasn't hate speech; nor reason enough to push out an editor.

But Media24 is a largely white-run and-owned company, and this appears to be a reflection of the decisions it makes. Previously it has backed its editors when they have come up against the governing party or its officials, but it seems to have lost its nerve when faced with an issue that offended the one demographic it values.