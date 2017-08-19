ZIPHO SIKHAKHANE: Millennials have lots to offer big business

The challenges that come from having multiple generations working together have been the cause of much tension of late, more so than decades ago. This is because, for the first time in a while, there is one generation that seems to be increasingly dominating the places in which we work, and it will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Studies shows that millennials are expected to make up more than 50% of the global workforce by the year 2020, and 75% by the year 2025 - only eight years from now.

It is not new for multiple generations to find it tricky to work together.

After all, each generation was influenced by different factors during its upbringing, informing different sets of values, attitudes and beliefs.

The millennials are probably the first bunch to grow up in a world that is significantly different to that of other older generations, resulting in significant deviations in how they act in comparison to the older baby boomers and Generation Xers currently present in organisations.

These deviations often result in millennials being labelled lazy, self-obsessed and unproductive, resulting in many organisations being comfortable about letting them go because they battle to understand millennials' value add from their own reference points.

All they hear are calls for flexible hours, fewer work hours, flexible workspaces, early promotions and autonomy, among other things - conditions that older generations would consider privileges rather than the new normal. But by being comfortable to allow millennials to constantly rotate in and out of organisations, you are effectively choosing not to engage with understanding how to retain them better, thus losing out on the benefits that come with leveraging our millennials for what they are best at.

There is a reason most millennials are attracted to the entrepreneurial route much more than the older generations. It allows them to put their overly optimistic and enthusiastic energy to good use.

It puts them in an environment in which they are likely to navigate change and the challenges they need to stay stimulated. Having grown up in the technology era, they are good at incorporating it into how they think about building their businesses.

These are some of the strengths of the millennials in business, and often they remain untapped because organisations are stuck in their traditional ways. They would rather lose key millennial talent than find ways to retain such staff by repositioning them in the parts of the business where they could add the most value.

Innovation is one of those areas. Every business is trying to become more innovative and, significantly, failing. Customer experiences of product offerings remain pretty similar to what they have sampled for decades. We innovate in tranches, while new start-ups led by millennials can innovate at a far faster pace because this comes easily to them.

In the boardrooms, where key decisions are being made, millennials are nowhere to be seen. Then we wonder why the innovative and entrepreneurial projects stay on the lower priority level of the agenda, only to resurface when something goes wrong because, yet again, the incorrect prioritisation has had a detrimental impact on the customer.

As a millennial who has lived the exception of trailblazing into leadership positions that typically take decades to get into, I have grown to understand why older generations are comfortable with each other and find it easier to stick to their own ways.

It would be great if we could all be patient with our baby boomers and Generation Xers growing comfortable with the idea and thus bring more millennials on board. Unfortunately, we do not have the luxury of time.

How we do business is changing fast. We need to arm ourselves with an understanding of how to make the most of the millennial generation. We do not have to always understand their ways, but we must learn to appreciate their value add and figure out how to use them in a way that reaps benefits from their areas of strength.

• Sikhakhane is a global speaker and business strategist specialising in leadership, entrepreneurship and doing business in Africa, with an MBA from Stanford University.

